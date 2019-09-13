Block 16 plans to add a dozen outdoor seats in a new patio on Farnam Street.
Paul Urban, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Jessica, said the restaurant hopes to open the patio this fall, but an actual opening date isn't yet set.
The 200-square-foot seating area will be situated outside the east side of Block 16, which is at 1611 Farnam St.
For more information, check out the restaurant's Facebook page.
