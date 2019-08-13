52868243_402711833622514_3094194461236789248_n

An image from a past Nebraska City Central Avenue Farm to Fork dinner.

 courtesy photo

Two Nebraska towns plan to roll out the communal tables in the coming weeks to celebrate local food and drink. 

This weekend in Nebraska City, the third annual Central Avenue Farm to Fork dinner will take place in the center of the town's historic Central Avenue. The event is a multi-course, family-style meal including many dishes prepared by regional restaurants using local, seasonal ingredients paired with regional wine. Craft beer will be available for purchase. 

A few tickets are left for the dinner, which will start at 6 p.m. A beer garden will be open from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and live music will start at 4 p.m. and run until 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 a diner. For more information, click here.

In Avoca, Iowa, a similar meal is scheduled for Sept. 21. The Avoca Main Street Longest table will include a five-course meal from vendors at the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market and other local producers. Chef James Edward Calkins, of Milk & Honey restaurant, is designing the menu. 

Happy hour will start at 5 p.m. at the Avoca Legion Hall, and dinner will start at 6. For more information, or to get a ticket, click here.

Recent food reviews from Sarah Baker Hansen

From casual lunch spots to deluxe nights out, Sarah Baker Hansen has you covered with reviews of Omaha's hottest new dining options.

1 of 57

Tags

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription