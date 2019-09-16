KS-FRESHFISH1

Gene Scot loads an Absolutely Fresh Seafood Company truck. The company is celebrating 40 years in business this summer. 

 KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD

Absolutely Fresh Seafood is celebrating 40 years in business with "Fishstock 40," a party taking place Saturday outside its 120th and Pacific Street location. 

The day will include live music, food and drinks and raffle prizes. 

On the menu: cocktail shrimp; blue crab dip; shrimp ceviche; blackened shrimp; fish tacos; smoked brisket, chicken and pork sliders with coleslaw; house-made peach jalapeño bratwurst; hot dogs; fried shrimp and calamari; fish and chips; oysters; and peel-and-eat shrimp. The restaurant will also be serving its regular menu inside.

The party begins at 2:30 and admission is free. Food will be available for purchase and is priced between $6 and $9. Kids hot dogs will be available for $3.

The restaurant is at 1218 S. 119th St. On Saturday, the Legacy and downtown locations of Shucks will be closed. 

Recent food reviews from Sarah Baker Hansen

From casual lunch spots to deluxe nights out, Sarah Baker Hansen has you covered with reviews of Omaha's hottest new dining options.

1 of 57

Reporter - Food and dining

Sarah Baker Hansen writes restaurant reviews and food stories for the World-Herald. She also writes the quarterly "Food Prowl" series, where teams of tasters go around Omaha to find favorite foods in a number of categories. Phone: 402-444-1069

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription