Early Bird’s #16 comes with three blueberry pancakes topped with lemon glaze, cream cheese and streusel, served with bacon and eggs. No syrup is necessary with the sweet pancake toppings.

The Early Bird, the breakfast spot in the Blackstone District, is expanding to Papillion. The restaurant plans a second location in Shadow Lake Towne Center, near 72nd Street and Highway 370. For more information, check out the restaurant's Facebook Page

And, in other restaurant news: 

» Olive & Ash Pizza Co. has closed. The takeout pizza spot, near 120th and Mary Plaza, closed at the end of July. It opened in January. 

» Voodoo Taco plans a new location near 25th and Farnam Streets. The restaurant, which will open next week, has two other locations: in Aksarben Village, at 67th and Center Streets; and in the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall in Gretna. For more information, click here.

» Zaika Indian Cuisine is new near 144th Street and West Center Road. The restaurant has taken over the former Sushi Japan location and is serving a menu of Indian classics, including curry and briyani, as well as dishes that diners can grill at in-table grills. The restaurant is at 14134 West Center Road. Click here for more information. 

