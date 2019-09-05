The Early Bird, the breakfast spot in the Blackstone District, is expanding to Papillion. The restaurant plans a second location in Shadow Lake Towne Center, near 72nd Street and Highway 370. For more information, check out the restaurant's Facebook Page.
And, in other restaurant news:
» Olive & Ash Pizza Co. has closed. The takeout pizza spot, near 120th and Mary Plaza, closed at the end of July. It opened in January.
» Voodoo Taco plans a new location near 25th and Farnam Streets. The restaurant, which will open next week, has two other locations: in Aksarben Village, at 67th and Center Streets; and in the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall in Gretna. For more information, click here.
» Zaika Indian Cuisine is new near 144th Street and West Center Road. The restaurant has taken over the former Sushi Japan location and is serving a menu of Indian classics, including curry and briyani, as well as dishes that diners can grill at in-table grills. The restaurant is at 14134 West Center Road. Click here for more information.
FOOD PROWL: We hit nearly every pizza restaurant in town to pick our three winners, and this remains one of my favorite food prowls we ever did. Spoiler alert: It was a three-way tie between Frank's Pizzeria, Dante Ristorante and La Casa. Read more.
LIGHTHOUSE PIZZA: This locally owned spot is about to open a second location in the Capitol District. Try the house signature Sparky slice, topped with spicy sauce, cooling cream cheese and lots of meat, including a hefty amount of sausage and pepperoni. Full review.
VIRTUOSO: Upping the pizza game in Benson, this slice house takes care with its product. Each slice has just the right amount of acidic, house-made red sauce, a perfect sprinkling of cheese and, in every case, plenty of toppings, but not so much that the svelte crust becomes weighed down. Full review.
VIA FARINA: I dig this Little Italy spot for more than just its pizza — try the rigatoni! But a number of their pizzas are great, too. The Autumno, a white pie topped with winter squash, pancetta, grana padano, Monatasio, calabrian chili oil and Saba is excellent. Full review.
FRANK'S: I can't count the times I've been back to Frank's since I wrote this review in 2013. But I can remember the time I went with friends to tackle the restaurant's 30-inch "Big Joe." (Yeah, I managed not even one slice.) Full review.
Friday is National Pizza Day — I didn't know it was a thing, either — so what better way for me to help you celebrate than to share a bunch of my pizza knowledge? I have lots of favorite pizzas in Omaha; anyone who loves food knows that our city is a bit crazy for this particular food. I've seen people actually get into arguments over the merits of Mama's versus La Casa. (Full disclosure: I'm on Team La Casa.)
This is just a small selection of the pizza joints I've reviewed during the past few years, plus a link to one of the best, most comprehensive Food Prowls we ever conducted.
– Sarah Baker Hansen
NOLI'S PIZZERIA: I like Noli's enough to have reviewed it twice. The DiManzo is a neighborhood favorite. 2017 review.2015 review.
PIZZERIA DAVLO: One of the only deep dish houses in the city, and, in my opinion, the most legit. Full review.
