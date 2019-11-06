Our collective love for film is evident both behind the scenes – and front and center. From big- screen blockbusters to intimate indy showcases, we’re there — laughing, crying, screaming, clapping — together. That’s why they call it the magic of cinema.
Stream of consciousness
Rachel Jacobson has built a thriving nonprofit around her love of film as an art form. Film Streams oversees two local cinemas: the Ruth Sokolof Theater, a two-screen venue that opened in 2007 in north downtown Omaha within the Saddle Creek Records complex, and the historic Dundee Theater, Omaha’s longest-surviving neighborhood cinema.
“It’s a different experience coming to one of our venues versus a traditional multiplex,” says Jacobson, executive director.
“The films we play make you think or say something provocative about the world or show you a completely different lifestyle and way of existing.”
In 2008, the nonprofit started a fundraising series called Feature with help from one of Film Streams’ biggest fans, director Alexander Payne. The evening’s format includes Payne, who’s from Omaha, interviewing a Hollywood notable. In August, actor Paul Giamatti joined Payne for Feature VIII at the Holland Performing Arts Center. The two reunited for the 15th anniversary of “Sideways,” their Academy Award-winning comedy about wine.
Indy way you like it
Omaha Film Festival’s 2020 run in March will mark 15 years of elevating our community, independent filmmaking and aspiring artists. Over the course of the week, more than 100 films, from some 1,000 annual entries, will be shown. There’s a Writer’s Theatre for screenwriters, too.
“If you like movies, there’s going to be something that you’ll enjoy. ... If you think you don’t like documentaries, come and see at least one of ours. I think it will change your mind pretty quickly,” says Marc Longbrake, festival co-founder.
Beyond the screenings, there are panel discussions, lectures and workshops that explore the artistry of film.
“It’s all about educating, entertaining and inspiring – and it’s a super-rewarding part of what we do,” Longbrake says.
MovieMaker Magazine likes the formula so much, it named the Omaha Film Festival to its 2019 “50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee.”
Over at Night Fox Entertainment, Timothy L. Christian is working to expand the film industry in Nebraska. His Omaha-based finance and production company released CIA-thriller “Against the Clock” in January 2019. Its second feature, the horror story “Wilding,” premiered at South by Southwest in 2018. Post-apocalyptic “Z for Zachariah” debuted at Sundance three years earlier. Night Fox’s latest – a mystery-horror film called “Stoker Hills” – stars Omaha’s John Beasley and horror movie legend Tony Todd (“Candyman”). Coming soon: “Headlock,” another CIA thriller, among others.
