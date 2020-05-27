Zwiebel, Daniel Z. August 22, 1974 - May 24, 2020 Omaha. Preceded in death by father Gerald; and sister Jeri Zwiebel. Survived by mother Beverley; brothers, Jeffrey, and Matthew (Jennifer) Emery; many family and friends. Private Inurnment. Roeder Mortuary 2727 N 108th St. | 402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com

