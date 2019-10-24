Zvolanek, William J. January 8, 1933 - October 22, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Defaine; parents, Willam and Antoinette Zvolanek; stepfather, Charles Ribick; twin brother, Joseph; brother, Edward; sister, Betty Wilson. Survived by daughter, Cherri (John) Setlak; stepdaughters, Reginia Schneider and Cheryl Hauschild; stepson, Keith (Sue) Stewart; grandchildren: Terrissa (Ken) Juszyk, Brittany Wilke, Christina (David) Weidenfeller, Jennifer (Nick) Helzer, Zachary (Erika) Schneider, Jerry (Brenda) Farber; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Charles (Judy) Ribick. VISITATION begins Friday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 7pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Interment: Hillcrest Cemetery. The family expresses their appreciation for the care received from Hillcrest Memory Support Magnolia and Hospice. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

