Zulfer, James Age 81 Died peacefully on Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on December 18, 1937 in Omaha, the son of Clement and Edith (Abels) Zulfer. Jim attended North High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked as an accountant throughout his career and was an active Church member. He sang in the Choir and was a talented piano player. He loved to read, drink beer, and play golf. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenneth Zulfer. He is survived in life by his daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Poeppe, and Kimberley (Neal) Anthony; his beloved grandchildren, Eli Poeppe, Amalia Poeppe, Owen Anthony, and Shannon Anthony; brothers, Gene Zulfer, and Jerry Zulfer; as well as many nieces and nephews. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Tuesday, November 26, with VISITATION beginning prior to Service at 9am, all at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the Church following the Burial. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation to the ALS Foundation. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnffc.com LINCOLN FAMILY FUNERAL CARE 5844 Fremont Street, Lincoln NE | 402-464-6400
