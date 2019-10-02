Zukaitis, Mary K. May 21, 1948 - September 27, 2019 Preceded in death by her father, Raymond R. Zukaitis. Survived by her mother, Rosemary Zukaitis, children; Doug (Marilyn) Pysh, and Monica (Matt) Larsen; seven brothers and four sisters: John (Patti), Mark (Kelly), Ray, Ann (Fred) Longo, Steve (Karen), Tom (Debbie), Bob (Margie), Jane (Ric) Hines, Barb, Pat (Chuck) Russo, Jim (Lisa); and many nieces and nephews. Mary was also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Teddy and Nicholas Pysh, Aidric and Maddox Larsen; and her cat, Nickels. Mary grew up at 3402 Woolworth Avenue in a house full of memories. She attended Ryan High School (Class of 66) and Duchesne College. Mary still enjoyed meeting regularly with her classmates from both Duchesne and Ryan. She looked forward to monthly luncheons at Jimbo's Diner with her classmates. Mary loved music, especially Leonard Cohen, The Cowboy Junkies, and Queen. Mary loved decorating, she had a knack for bright colors and extraordinary patterns. More than anything, Mary loved her grandchildren and participating in their lives. Mary never missed an opportunity to show off her four grandsons with an extreme amount of pride. She often expressed how happy she was being able to enjoy her retirement with her grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Open Door Mission. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
