Zubrod, Randall M.

Zubrod, Randall M. Age 60 - September 11, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Reynold and Ruby Zubrod; sister, Debbie Wiley; nephews, Danny Zubrod and Max Rogat; sister-in-law, Diane Zubrod. Survived by brothers, Michael and Kerry (Carleen); sisters, Donna Zubrod and Ronda Driver; many nieces and nephews. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Saturday, September 14, 10am, at St. John Cemetery. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison (402) 593-6100 www.bethanyfuneralhome.com

