Zuber, Sandra K. October 26, 1943 - February 10, 2020 Survived by husband, Bob Zuber; children: Barbara Baldwin (Bruce Sr.), Brian Zuber, Brenda Woodward (Chris), Robert Zuber (Elizabeth Braun); 16 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ed LeClair (Billie); sister-in-law, Cathy LeClair; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Daniel Anderson, Irene and Ed LeClair; siblings: Don Anderson, Delores Phoenix, Beverly Smith, Rose Reimers, James LeClair. SERVICES 1:30pm, Friday, February 14, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Visitation 6-8pm, Thursday at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

