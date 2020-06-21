Zoucha, Shirley Age 84 - June 19, 2020 Of Schuyler, NE. Died at the Columbus Community Hospital. Shirley was the widow of Chet Zoucha; and is survived by her 6 children; and a host of relatives. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, June 24, at 10:30am at Divine Mercy Parish-St. Augustine's Catholic Church, Schuyler, with Rev. Gerry Gonderinger, Celebrant. VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm, with 7pm ROSARY SERVICE at the Church. Covid Restrictions apply. KRACL FUNERAL CHAPEL Schuyler, NE | (402) 352-8700 | www.revbluejeans.com

