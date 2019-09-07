Zipursky, Charlotte June 22, 1928 - September 6, 2019 She died peacefully on Sept. 6 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by Morley, her loving husband of 67 years. Charlotte is survived by her children: Janet (Syd) Thompson, Diane (John Holmes) Quale, Jim (Sally) Zipursky; her grandchildren: Matt (Melissa) Thompson, Zach (Shree) Thompson, Rachel (Carlos) Camarena, Alisa (Charlie Carroll, Jr.) Zipursky, Aaron Zipursky, Naomi Zipursky; her great-granddaughter, Laila Thompson; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. FUNERAL AND INTERMENT: Monday, September 9, at 10am at Beth El Cemetery, 84th & L Street, Omaha. The family requests contributions in lieu of flowers be made in Charlotte's memory to Beth El Synagogue or VNA. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory Pacific Street Chapel 14151 Pacific Street | 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

