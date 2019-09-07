Zimola, Joan M. March 26, 1931 - December 1, 2018 She was preceded in death by parents, Frank and Mary Zimola; brother, James L. Zimola; sister, Lucille Z. Crawford. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 10am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 4804 Grover St. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.