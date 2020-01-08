Zimmermann, Marilyn A. July 22, 1929 - January 4, 2020 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by husband, Reinhardt; children, James and Phyllis. Survived by children, Mark, Paul (Crystal), Sharon (Jim) Vacanti, Thomas; grandchildren, Brandon (Rachel), Sara (Dan), Christopher, Rachael; great-grandsons, Logan, Carson and Ethan; sister, Joan (Don) Achter; family and friends. VISITATION: Friday, 5-7pm, at mortuary. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at River of Life Lutheran Church, 5151 Northwest Radial, Omaha, NE. Memorials to River of Life Lutheran Church. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

