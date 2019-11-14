Zimmerman, Julius A. January 26, 1935 - November 13, 2019 Age 84. Survived by wife of 59 years, Karen; son, Brad Zimmerman and wife Jean; three grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. VISITATION: Saturday, November 16, from 1:303pm, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 3pm, both at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery. Military Honors by American Legion Post #331. Memorials to be directed by the family. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

