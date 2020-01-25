Zielinski, Cecile-Marie, M.D. August 27, 1940 - January 24, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; sister, Kathleen; and brother, Edward. Survived by sister, Sr. Joanne Zielinski, D.W.; three nephews, Peter, Edward and Daniel; special friend, Dorothy Vosberg. VISITIATION: Monday, January 27th from 9am to 10am, at St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University (2500 California Plaza) followed by a MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL at 10am. Memorials are suggested St. John Catholic Church at Creighton University or Creighton University. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Cecile-Marie Zielinski, M.D. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.