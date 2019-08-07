Ziegler, Therese L. "Terri" August 16, 1957 - August 1, 2019 Age 61, of Omaha. Preceded in death by father, Mike Barry. Survived by husband of 37 years, Mark Ziegler; son, Tom Ziegler and wife Kim; grandson, Oliver Ziegler; mother, Betty Barry; brother, Wayne Barry; sister, Sandy Hawley; and many other relatives and friends. CELEBRATION of TERRI'S LIFE: Saturday, August 10, at 11am, with family Receiving friends 1 hour prior to the Service, all at Braman Mortuary, Southwest Chapel. To leave condolences and for more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

