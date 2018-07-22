Ziegenbein, Barbara A. (Lewis) Aug 1, 1928 - Jul 20, 2018 Age 89. Ashland, NE, CELEBRATION of LIFE: Tuesday, July 24, 3pm at Word of Hope Lutheran Church in Ashland. Memorials can be directed to Endless Journey Hospice, or Saline Ford Historic Preservation Society. To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY 104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 402-944-3343

