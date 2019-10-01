Ziebarth, Wayne William August 2, 1921 - September 27, 2019 Wayne William Ziebarth, age 98 of Wilcox, NE, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his daughter's home in Wilcox. Wayne was born on the family farm near Wilcox, the eldest of two children to Herman J. Ziebarth and Martha (Habben) Ziebarth. On September 7, 1942, Wayne enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in combat during World War II. In June 1946, he was honorably discharged. Wayne was again called into active service during the Korean Conflict. Wayne was joined in marriage to Renee England on December 28, 1947. To this union four children were born: Wayne William Jr. "Billy," Jennifer Renee, Jane Kay, and James Jay. After his military service, Wayne and his family moved back to the family farm south of Wilcox. Wayne was elected in 1968 to serve as a Nebraska State Senator of the 37th District. Wayne was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Renee, on September 6, 2004; son, Billy on September 8, 1956; his parents, Herman and Martha Ziebarth; sister-in-law, Mary England; brothers-in-law, Jack McNevin and Fred England; and son-in-law, Ron Bovill. Survivors include his daughters: Jennifer Kinerk and her husband, Patrick of Wilcox; Dr. Jane Ziebarth-Bovill of Kearney; his son, James Ziebarth and his wife, Lisa of Wilcox; six grandchildren: Bridget (Joe) Oliva; Marty Kinerk; Tyler (Shanna) Ziebarth; Jillian Ziebarth; Katelyn Ziebarth and Alec Ziebarth; five great-grandchildren: Braiden and Carter Oliva; and Jackson, Ella and Greyson Ziebarth; sister, Dee McNevin of Fullerton, CA; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 48pm, with the family greeting from 67:30pm, at the Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home in Wilcox. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11am at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Axtell, NE, with Reverend Gale Dorn officiating. Interment: Pleasant Hill Cemetery at Axtell, with military honors provided by the Wilcox American Legion Post #377 in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Team. A memorial has been established in Wayne's honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com. Bauer-Torrey & Mach Funeral Home 117 South Main Street | Wilcox, NE
