Zich, Jack Louis

Zich, Jack Louis December 30, 1926 - September 4, 2019 Preceded in death by wife, Donna Glee Zich; brother, Carl. Survived by sons, W. Raymond Zich and Mark P. Zich (Robin); daughter, Karen L. Mueller (Pat); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Richard (Janet), Henry, and Robert (Joanne). The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 8th from 3pm to 4pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 4pm. Interment, Westlawn. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

