Zeluf, Norma Kubell November 18, 1926 - September 16, 2019 Loving Mother and Grandmother. Norma was preceded in death by husband, Jack Zeluf; parents, Benjamin and Fanny Kubell; and sister, Imogene Kubell. She is survived by sons, Bruce Allen, Scott (Charlotte) Zeluf, and Craig Zeluf; grandchildren, Stacy (Mark) Hazen, Wendy Dimmock, and Kevin Jensen; great-grandchildren, Keenan and Jaydon Dimmock, and Sophia and Tyler Hazen. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

