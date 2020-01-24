Zellner, Peggy Ann

Zellner, Peggy Ann December 29, 1954 - January 21, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Edward and Clara Jane Cutrer; sister, Sarah Bates; brother, Jimmy. Survived by husband, Phil; children; Sandra Murphy-Robb (Steve), Brandy Howell (Ronnie), Paul Murphy (Jessica), Richard Murphy (Amber) and their father, Donald Murphy; stepchilren, Curt, Terry and Todd (Heather) Zellner; grandchildren, Drew, Austin, Ethan, Zoe and their father, Chris Howell, Heather, Kailee, Paul Jr., Travis, Tom, Dresden, Paige, Caleb, Amanda and seven Fur Babies; great-grandchild, Brantley; sisters and brothers, Lynn Werner, Mary Wells, Jeff Cutrer (Susan), Edward and Barney (Gail) Cutrer. Family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 25th, from 5-7pm, at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Sunday, Jan. 26th, 2pm, West Center Chapel. Memorials may be directed to the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

