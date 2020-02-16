Zellmer, Richard A. August 19, 1938 - February 12, 2020 Preceded in death by wife Marilyn J. Lindsay; and daughter Michelle L. Winston. Survived by children, Steven (Debra) McWha, Patricia (Scott) Hagstrom, Peggy Zellmer, and Leonard Zellmer; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and sister Jeanette Jones of Topeka,KS. VISITATION: Monday, February 17, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. CELEBRATION of Richard's Life: Tuesday, February 18, at 11am, also at Braman Mortuary 72nd St. Chapel. Interment: Wiota Cemetery, Wiota, IA. Memorials will be directed by the family. To leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

