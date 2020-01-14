Zeller, Jane

Zeller, Jane Born: Aug. 9, 1952, Leola, SD. Died: Jan. 12, 2020, Omaha. Age 67, of Fort Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by parents, William and Eva Hilgemann. Survived by husband, Ken Zeller, Ft. Calhoun, NE; sons, Josh (Clare) Ehrismann, Kennedale, TX; Jeff (Nicolle) Ehrismann, Bennington, NE; daughter, Carrie (Erin) Powell, Springfield, NE; son, Craig (Carolyn) Zeller, Paola, KS; brothers, Jim Hilgemann, St. Paul, MN; Joel (Bonnie) Hilgemann, Omaha, NE. Jane will be lovingly remembered as GJ by her grandchildren, Kole, Jaren, Brayden, Emi, Charlie, Nate, John Royal, Grant and Dawson. VISITATION AND ROSARY SERVICE: 5-7pm Thursday, January 16, 2020, with ROSARY SERVICE at 7pm, at St. John The Baptist Catholic Church, Ft. Calhoun, NE. MASS OF THE RESURRECTION: 10:30am Friday, January 17, 2020, also at St. John's. Private interment. Memorials suggested to St. John The Baptist Catholic Church or Knights of Columbus Council #10305. SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME Ft. Calhoun, NE | 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

