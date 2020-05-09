Zeleny, Shirley February 7, 1938 - May 5, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband of 40 years, Charles; children, Jim and Jodie Robison; brother, Bill Witcofski. Survived by children, David, Todd, Amy Travis; 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 11, from 9:30-11am at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. Graveside service to follow at 11am in the cemetery. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St., Omaha, NE | 402-556-2500

To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Zeleny as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.