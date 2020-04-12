Zelensky, Frank J. January 28, 1924 - April 10, 2020 Preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Teri Zelensky; and brother, Leonard "BZ" Zielinski. He is survived by loving wife, Amelia Zelensky; children, Linda (Paul) Cernik, Diane (Jim) Derby, and Rich Zelensky; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many family and friends. PRIVATE SERVICE. INTERMENT to be held at the Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. WESTLAWN HILLCREST FUNERAL HOME 5701 Center St. | 402-556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com

