Zeeb, Ronald D. February 7, 1956 - September 12, 2019 Springdale, Arkansas; formerly of Papillion and Bellevue. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Margaret Zeeb. Survived by brothers: Roger (Jeannine), Omaha, Ken (Kathy), Papillion, Russ, LaVista; sisters: Shirley, Lincoln, Patty (John) Aistrope, Tabor, IA; special friends, Trudi Spencer and Ally Renneker, Springdale, Arkansas; numerous nephews. nieces, aunts and cousins; and his dog, Yogi. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, September 21, at 11am, at the Papillion Cemetery (84th & Giles). KAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY 441 No Washington St., Papillion NE 402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

