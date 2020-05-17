Zaruba, C. Ruddene

Zaruba, C. Ruddene July 18, 1934 - May 14, 2020 Preceded in death by loving husband, R. Dean. Survived by Darcy (Tony) Watson; grandchildren, Michelle and Joshua Watson; sister, Charelle Flanigan; brothers, Pat Lorenz, Terry Lorenz, and Dr. William Carson DVM; extended family. VISITATION will be Tuesday, May 19, from 12-1pm, with a GRAVESIDE SERVICE following at 1pm at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Humane Society, 8929 Fort St, Omaha 68134. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

