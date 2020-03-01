Zarp, Loretta K.

Zarp, Loretta K. December 8, 1936 - February 25, 2020 Age 83. Preceded in death by husband, Peter W. Zarp; parents; and granddaughter, Laura Kathleen Zarp. Survived by sons: Craig (Traci), Kevin, Todd and Keith Zarp; daughter, Rita Binder; grandchildren: Adam, Sarah, Robert (Shannon), Todd Jr., Chloe and Liam Zarp, Keith Binder-Burkhard, Heather King (Russell), Sherice Dismang, Bobbie Jo Taylor and Justin Taylor; great-grandchildren: Laura Alexa, Braelyn and Brady Zarp, Austin, Addison and Casen King, Zachary Dismang, Nadia Kennedy, Izzac and Nathan Christensen, Junior and Addison Taylor; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, March 3, 6pm with VISITATION 1-hour prior to Service at Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Avenue. ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel 4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

