Zarek, Eugene R. "Gene" June 3, 1945 - February 7, 2020 Survived by wife, Gerri Zarek; children, Timothy Zarek (Jonnie), and Rhonda Raumaker (Bradley); five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers: Richard Zarek (Reiko), Robert Zarek (Ruth), and Bill Zarek (Diane); nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents, Edward S. and Vera Zarek; brother, George Zarek; and sister, Mary Thompson. VISITATION: 5-7pm, Wednesday, February 12, at Forest Lawn. Private Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

