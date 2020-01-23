Zaporowski, Richard Louis Richard Louis Zaporowski, 92, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was surrounded by his three children, many of his grandchildren, and other loved ones when he passed. Rich was born in Omaha, Nebraska on September 26, 1927, to Louis and Martha Zaporowski. He graduated from Creighton Prep High School and Creighton University. Rich married Marilyn Bukoskie, and together they raised their three children in Omaha. Rich was a Korean War-era veteran. In his school years, he played baseball for Creighton, and later enjoyed bowling, always loved golf, and never lost his passion for betting on horse racing. Visitors to Rich's house could count on hearing some Lawrence Welk or the Easy Listening channel on TV. Rich was a devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Rich was preceded in death by Marilyn and is survived by his three loving children, Mari Zaporowski (Jim Celer), Jennifer Yalcin (Gokay), and Rick Zaporowski (TIffany), as well as nine grandchildren. Richard's loving wisdom, sense of humor, and the twinkle in his eye will be greatly missed. A Private Family Service will be held. Donations and memorials may be sent to St. Stanislaus Church or the Disabled American Veterans.

