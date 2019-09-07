Zaporowski, Marilyn L. (Bukoskie) Age 86, passed away on August 31, 2019. She was born to Anton and Mary Bukoskie on September 16, 1932 in Beloit, WI. All of those near her will forever remember her loving spirit, strength, guidance, creativity and generosity. She is survived by her husband, Richard Zaporowski; daughters Mari Zaporowski (Jim Celer) and Jennifer Clayman (Gokay Yalcin); son Rick Zaporowski (Tiffany); and nine grandchildren. Memorials are suggested to the Rose Blumkin Jewish Home or Lauritzen Gardens.

