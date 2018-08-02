Zaloudek, Richard Joseph Sr. Nov 11, 1930 - Jul 28, 2018 Preceded in death by wife, Leonta "Lee" and great granddaughter, Allyssa Tighe. Survived by children, Carla (Terry) Tighe, Richard "Bud" ( Julie), Clifford (Lori), Lauri (Dan) Morgan; 14 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. No services are planned at this time.

TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

