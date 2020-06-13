Zagozda, Zacary C. January 27, 1998 - June 11, 2020 Zacary Charles Zagozda, of Omaha, was born on January 27, 1998 in Atlanta, GA and died on June 11, 2020. Zacary graduated from Creighton Prep in 2016. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to many. His upbeat personality and sense of humor was infectious. Zacary loved baseball. He was a pitcher for Creighton Prep / a UNO recruit AKA "The lefty pitcher whose cap always fell off." He had been a referee/umpire for several years with Metro Umpires. Preceded in death by his grandparents, Casey and Theresa Sturek, and Ray "RZ" Zagozda; uncles, Paul Zagozda and Jack Corbaley; cousin, Brian Zagozda. Survived by his parents, Chuck and Julie; sisters, Emma and Megan; grandmother, Dorothy Zagozda; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. VISITATION: Monday, 5pm, with Vigil Service 7pm, West Center Chapel. FUNERAL MASS: Tuesday, 10am, St. Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorials will be directed by the family to establish a baseball scholarship fund in Zacary's name. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
