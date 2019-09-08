Zadina, Richard James, Jr. Age 53 Passed away on August 7, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICES: Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10:30am at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be left at: trumpmemorials.com TRUMP MEMORIAL AND FUNERAL SERVICES Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1501 | trumpmemorials.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.