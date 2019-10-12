Zabawa, Philomae Foltz "Phyl" December 8, 1923 - October 10, 2019 Philomae (Phyl) Foltz Zabawa, age 95, died Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Omaha, NE. Phyl was born December 8, 1923 near Humphrey, NE, to Stephen and Mary (Wemhoff) Foltz. She received her education at St. Mary's School near Humphrey, NE, and graduated from St. Bonaventure High School in Columbus in 1942. Phyl worked at Employers Mutual Insurance Company in Omaha until her marriage to Tony Zabawa May 5, 1945. She and Tony lived in San Diego, CA, where Tony was stationed with the U.S. Navy. Upon Tony's discharge in November 1945, the couple moved to Columbus where they made their home and raised their eight children. Phyl was a member of St. Bonaventure Church where she was a Eucharistic minister, captain and adorer for Perpetual Adoration, and did hospital ministry. She was a member of Ladies of the Lord and Catholic Daughters, delivered Meals on Wheels, volunteered at Mory's Nursing Home, and at Simon House food pantry. Phyl was a member of Scotus Mothers Club. In 2000, she was inducted into the Scotus Booster Club Hall of Fame and in 2010 she received the Scotus Alumna of the Year award. Phyl was a big fan of Creighton basketball and Husker football. She liked to dance, golf, do crossword puzzles and make "treats" for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Phyl is survived by daughters, Mary Kay Finnigan (Roger Barnes), Sue Korgie (Tom), Lori Kuta (Brian); sons, Dan (Joyce), Tony (Nancy), Tim (Joanne), Tom (Sue), Dave (Randi); sister, Sr. Valeria Foltz, OLVM; and brother, Wilfred Foltz; sister-in-law, Luella Zabawa Forrai; 23 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Henry, Paul, Joe, Bill, Alfred, Clem, Stan; and sisters, Eleanor, Ludwina, and Dorothy. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11am Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus with Reverend Tom Weisbecker officiating. VISITATION: 5-7pm Monday with at 4:30pm C.D.A. Rosary and a 7pm Vigil Service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue Tuesday morning from 10-11am, also at the church. Burial will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Columbus. Memorials suggested to St. Bonaventure Church or Scotus Central Catholic High School. McKOWN FUNERAL HOME Columbus, NE | 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com
