Youngs, Evelyn E. April 1, 1947 - March 6, 2020 Evelyn lived a life of service to her family, ensuring all were provided for and loved unconditionally. She was her mother's caregiver from her childhood through many years of her adult life, even as she began her own family two houses down the street. Her selflessness was shown daily as she managed to prove there is no greater love than that of a mother and a child. She enjoyed puzzles, birdwatching, drives around the lake, crafting, gardening and cooking. Evelyn's greatest joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching them grow and all the joy they brought. Everyone could tell the humor she had by seeing the sweet, yet ornery smirk on her face when spending quality time with her family. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald; parents, Frank and Stella Mraz; son-in-law, John Ptacek; sister-in-law, Linda Lowther; brother-in-law, Kenny Schleichardt. Survived by daughter, Patricia Ptacek; sons, Michael Youngs, and Mark Youngs (Renee); grandchildren: Jessica (Jim), Anthony (Olivia), Evan, Bryce, Jason, Sophie, and Shyla; great-granddaughters, Kayla, Evelyn, Mara and Aria; brother, Nick Mraz (Connie); sister-in-law, Carol Schleichardt; brothers-in-law, Robert Youngs and Eugene Lowther; numerous nieces and nephews; and lifelong friends, Jeannie, Sondi, Betty and Martha. VISITATION: Thursday, March 12th, from 10am-12Noon at the Funeral Home, followed by GRAVESIDE SERVICE at 12:30pm at Evergreen Memorial Park (78th and Mercy Rd). Memorials requested to the family. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. | 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

