Young, Stanley N.

Young, Stanley N. January 20, 1924 - May 21, 2020 96 years, of Oakland, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, May 26, at 10:30am at Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. VISITATION: one hour prior to Service at the Church. BURIAL: Oakland Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Evangelical Free Church, Gideons International. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES OAKLAND Oakland, NE | (402) 685-5673 | pelanfuneralservices.com

