Young, Marlene M. (Weinfurtner) April 20, 1941 - August 29, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Marion and Martin Weinfurtner; brothers, Thomas and Paul. Survived by children: Michael A. Venditte, Diane M. Epinger (Phil), Patrick J. Venditte, Lisa A. Riche (Mike), and Kimberly A. Muhleka (Shane); seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister, Marion E. Gibbs; nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3rd from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. LATIN HIGH MASS: Wednesday, September 4th at 10am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2708 S. 24th St. Private Interment at Calvary Cemetery. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

