Young, Lauren E. Age 84 Omaha. Died on August 29, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter Lauren Elizabeth; and brother Larry Young. Survived by wife Carole of Omaha; sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas and Debbie of Blair NE, Scott and Debra of Omaha, and Russell and Karen Young of McHenry, IL; grandchildren, Kyle, Justin, Kelsey, and Tyler; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lyle and Maxine of Northbrook IL, and Lane and Marianne Young of Romeoville, IL. MEMORIAL VISITATION will be held at the Elkhorn Chapel Thursday from 6-8pm. INURNMENT with Military Honors will take place at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace, IL on Saturday, September 14. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice in Lauren's name. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

