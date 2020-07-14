Young, Kevin

Young, Kevin Age 63 - July 4, 2020 Survived by wife, Paula Young; children, Kianna Clark, Kevin Sharp; stepdaughter, Charity Jackson; sister, Kimberly Young-Wynne, Arizona; other relatives. VIEWING: 2-6pm Wednesday, Mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 5555 Larimore. Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th Street 402-453-7111 www.omahathomasfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Kevin Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.