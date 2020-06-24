Young, Jane Cecilia

Young, Jane Cecilia May 7, 1935 - June 17, 2020 Age 85, of Omaha, NE, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 17, 2020. Jane was born on May 7, 1935, the youngest child of Edward and Geraldine Munch in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Providence High School, Chicago, IL in 1953. In 1950 she met Reid C. Young, who was the love of her life. They were united in marriage on January 23, 1954 and had four children, Dawn Young Staymates, Debra Young Swanson, Scott Young, and Donna Young Schrock. Jane was a loving mother who always put others needs before her own. Being a wife and mother of an Air Force family who moved frequently, Jane filled her home with warmth and kindness. She had a strong love for Jesus. Jane enjoyed sewing, painting, gardening, and crafting. She read the newspaper daily and always did the crossword puzzle. Though she didn't care for cooking, she made great potato salad. We will miss her greatly. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Reid C. Young; her parents; and siblings. She is survived by her children, Dawn Young Staymates (David) of Oviedo FL; Debra Young Swanson (Gregory) of Omaha NE; Scott Young (Renee) of Sarasota FL; and Donna Young Schrock (Robin) of Holdredge, NE. She also had nine grandchildren, Theresa Bigham, Christopher Staymates, Amanda Lysaa, Jessica Myers, Dana Swanson, Cecelia Schrock, Rebecca Hasebroock, Amie Young, Charlene Schrock; and eight great-grandchildren. There will be a private memorial for the family at a later date. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.