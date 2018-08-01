Young, Dorothy May Jun 28, 1947 - Jul 30, 2018 Preceded in death by her husband, Daniel G Young. Dorothy is survived by sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neices, nephews, and a large extended family. Dorothy and her husband will be inurned at the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.