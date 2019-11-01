Young, Dennis D.

Young, Dennis D. August 30, 1946 - October 30, 2019 Age 73. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Helen Young. Survived by wife of 35 years, Jana Young; children: Shawna Thiltgen (Jay), Cherie Schnack (Troy), Travis Young (Kelly); grandchildren: Grace, Charlotte, Allie, Katelyn, Nathan, Tyler; sister, Dorothy; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, 1-3pm, at mortuary. Memorials to Omaha Police Department. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

