Young, David R. June 9, 1939 - April 7, 2020 Of Omaha. David R. Young was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on June 9, 1939, raised in Concordia, Kansas, and passed away at his home in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 7, 2020. Dave was an award-winning high school band director for fifty-one years, inspiring excellence in his students. Besides music, he enjoyed model railroading and woodworking. He was preceded in death by son, Michael Young; and parents, David A. and Dottie Young. He is survived by wife, Jeannette Young; daughter, Kristi (Paul) Richling; stepdaughter, Angela Kroeger; grandsons, Zachary and Tyler Richling; brother, Bill (Joyce) Young; sister, Carol (Charlie) Godbold; and many nieces and nephews. Service at a later date. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

