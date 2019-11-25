Young, Bernice M. December 3, 1926 - November 21, 2019 VISITATION: Tuesday 6-8pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday 11am, followed by a luncheon in the Community Room, all at the Funeral Home. Interment in Rose Hill Cemetery, Missouri Valley IA. Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

