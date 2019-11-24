Young, Bernice M.

Young, Bernice M. December 3, 1926 - November 21, 2019 Age 92. Passed away in Omaha. Bernice was born in Neola, IA to the late Paul Eckrich Sr. and Edna C. (Henderson) Eckrich. She moved to Council Bluffs in 1937 and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to Eugene C. "Bud" Young on January 26, 1947 and 2 daughters, Kathleen and Janet, were born to this union. Bernice was a homemaker and also worked for Bluffs Toyota for over 44 years. She is a former member of St. Peter's Catholic Church, a volunteer at Mercy Hospital Guild and Girl Scout Leader. Preceded in death by husband Eugene C."Bud"; sisters, Bea Hamling and Dorothy Setzer; and brothers, Paul Eckrich Jr and Don Eckrich. Survivors include daughters, Kathleen Young of Iowa City, and Janet Luedtke (husband Tom) of Elkhorn; grandson Connor Luedtke of Omaha; numerous nieces and nephews. VISITATION: Tuesday 6-8pm. FUNERAL: Wednesday 11am, followed by a luncheon in the Community Room, all at Funeral Home. Interment in Rose Hill Cemetery Missouri Valley, IA. The Family will direct memorials. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

