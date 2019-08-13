Young, Abby N. September 11, 2002 - August 7, 2019 Young, Stephen M. December 19, 2008 - August 7, 2019 Of Omaha. Preceded in death by their pawpaw, Kenneth May (survived by wife, Anita). Survived by their parents, Jack and Kristy; brothers, Levi, and Hunter; grandparents, Stephen L. Young, Connie (Zeke) Nola, and Connie Deville; great-grandmothers, Doloris Rice, and Bonnie Deville; nana Sheran May; aunts; uncles; cousins; family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, 5-6pm, at the Westside Church, with FUNERAL SERVICE to follow at 6pm, also at Westside Church, 15050 West Dodge Rd. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Monday, August 19, at 1pm at Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Westside Church High School Youth Ministry. ROEDER MORTUARY - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone Dr. | 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

