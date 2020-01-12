Yonker, Randy A. December 7, 1963 - January 9, 2020 Age 56 years of Plattsmouth, NE. Preceded in death by his mother, Normalee Yonker. Survived by father Lyle Yonker; son Joshua Frye; and brother, Scott (Debbie) Yonker. CELEBRATION of Randy's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. For more details, visit: www.bramanmortuary.com BRAMAN MORTUARY- 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 402-391-2171

